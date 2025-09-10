FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Pharmaceutical Ads: New Enforcement Wave
The U.S. FDA will issue up to 100 cease-and-desist notices to pharmaceutical companies, mandating adherence to existing ad regulations. President Trump supports this by signing a memorandum reinforcing direct-to-consumer ad guidelines to ensure transparency. The move urges full disclosure of drug side effects, countering deceptive marketing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is intensifying its oversight of pharmaceutical advertising with plans to dispatch approximately 100 cease-and-desist notices. These will target drug companies found in violation of existing regulations concerning direct-to-consumer advertising, as confirmed by senior administration authorities on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has bolstered this regulatory push by signing a presidential memorandum, urging his administration to prioritize transparency and accuracy in drug advertisements. The FDA's actions strive to combat misleading marketing practices and promote full disclosure of potential drug side effects.
The pharmaceutical industry's main lobby group, PhRMA, maintains that its members are dedicated to accurate and responsible advertising that informs healthcare decisions. The government will also scrutinize the role of social media influencers and online pharmacies, intending to close any regulatory gaps.
ALSO READ
FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Drug Ads: A Push for Transparency
Gurugram Land Registrations Under Investigation: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability
Going forward, transparency, accountability, respect for constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit: Kharge.
Government Directs MRP Revision for Consumer Transparency
Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform