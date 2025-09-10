Melinda French Gates Pioneers $50 Million Women's Health Fund

Melinda French Gates is spearheading a $50 million investment into a women's health fund aimed at bridging significant gender gaps in medical research, as revealed on Wednesday. The move seeks to tackle the chronic underfunding in women's health, an issue French Gates has long advocated for during her tenure at the Gates Foundation, which she departed in 2024.

The partnership between French Gates' Pivotal Group and the non-profit Wellcome Leap, totaling a $100 million commitment, highlights alarming data: a mere 1% of pharmaceutical research funding targets women's health outside of cancer. The collaboration intends to accelerate research in disease areas that disproportionately impact women, such as cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders.

This initiative follows the Gates Foundation's pledge to allocate $2.5 billion by 2030 for underfunded women's health projects. French Gates emphasized the pressing need to close the funding gap and wished for greater cooperation among organizations to tackle these women's health challenges collectively.

