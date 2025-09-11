Left Menu

Potential Catastrophe: US Aid Cuts Threaten Global TB Fight

Recent reductions in US foreign aid may severely impact tuberculosis programs in high-burden countries like India, predicting over 22 lakh additional deaths in the next five years. A study highlights that a significant decrease in US funding could jeopardize TB control efforts, demanding urgent alternative financial support.

Potential Catastrophe: US Aid Cuts Threaten Global TB Fight
  India

Recent cuts to US foreign aid are raising alarms about the potential impact on tuberculosis programs in high-burden countries, such as India. A new study estimates these cuts could result in an additional 22 lakh deaths over the next five years.

The United States currently contributes more than 55 percent of foreign funds for TB programs, according to researchers from Avenir Health and the Stop TB Partnership. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's decision in March to slash funding by 83 percent for all United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programs presents significant concerns.

The research indicates that 26 countries suffering from the bacterial disease and relying heavily on these funds, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several African nations, may face worsening conditions. Researchers warned that without alternative funding, nearly 107 lakh cases and 22 lakh deaths could occur between 2025 and 2030 unless programs regain their financial support swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

