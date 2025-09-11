Maharashtra Boosts Public Health Labs with Rs 10 Crore Infusion
The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 10 crore for upgrading public health laboratories. This funding will support the purchase of essential equipment and materials. Oversight of the fund's utilization will be managed by the Directorate of Health Services and the State Public Health Laboratory, Pune, according to the issued Government Resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing its public health infrastructure by allocating Rs 10 crore for the upgradation of public health laboratories across the state.
The government has clarified that the funds will be utilized to procure vital equipment, chemicals, glassware, and furniture necessary for improving laboratory services.
The Directorate of Health Services and the State Public Health Laboratory in Pune will be responsible for ensuring effective utilization of these resources, as outlined in the recent Government Resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Engineering Colleges and Water Mission: A Funding and Infrastructure Update
Argentina's Presidential Veto Sparks University Funding Debate
White House Pushes to Avert Government Shutdown with Extended Funding
White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension
Poland Secures Historic EU Funding for Defense Enhancement