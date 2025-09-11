Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Public Health Labs with Rs 10 Crore Infusion

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 10 crore for upgrading public health laboratories. This funding will support the purchase of essential equipment and materials. Oversight of the fund's utilization will be managed by the Directorate of Health Services and the State Public Health Laboratory, Pune, according to the issued Government Resolution.

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing its public health infrastructure by allocating Rs 10 crore for the upgradation of public health laboratories across the state.

The government has clarified that the funds will be utilized to procure vital equipment, chemicals, glassware, and furniture necessary for improving laboratory services.

The Directorate of Health Services and the State Public Health Laboratory in Pune will be responsible for ensuring effective utilization of these resources, as outlined in the recent Government Resolution.

