Maharashtra Boosts Public Health Labs with Rs 10 Crore Infusion

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing its public health infrastructure by allocating Rs 10 crore for the upgradation of public health laboratories across the state.

The government has clarified that the funds will be utilized to procure vital equipment, chemicals, glassware, and furniture necessary for improving laboratory services.

The Directorate of Health Services and the State Public Health Laboratory in Pune will be responsible for ensuring effective utilization of these resources, as outlined in the recent Government Resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)