Delhi Unveils Health Initiatives on Modi's Birthday

In a significant move to boost healthcare services, the Delhi government announced the inauguration of several initiatives coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the inauguration of 101 Ayushman Mandir centres alongside five new hospital blocks, including expansions at major city hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the initiatives as part of efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure, ensuring affordable, accessible, and holistic medical care for citizens under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)