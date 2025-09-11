Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Health Initiatives on Modi's Birthday

Delhi government, marking Prime Minister Modi's birthday, will launch 101 Ayushman Mandir centres and five new hospital blocks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate these healthcare expansions, aiming to enhance affordable healthcare in the capital, reflecting a commitment to holistic medical services under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:14 IST
In a significant move to boost healthcare services, the Delhi government announced the inauguration of several initiatives coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the inauguration of 101 Ayushman Mandir centres alongside five new hospital blocks, including expansions at major city hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the initiatives as part of efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure, ensuring affordable, accessible, and holistic medical care for citizens under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

