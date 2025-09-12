Revitalize Your Workout: The Perks of Interval Running
Interval running, a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), offers numerous health advantages in a shorter time frame. This training enhances cardiovascular fitness, metabolic health, and reduces visceral fat more efficiently than continuous running. Beginners can adapt by mixing sprints into their regular jogging routine.
Lancaster University researchers highlight the transformative benefits of interval running, an efficient exercise mimicking the structure of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).
This training method has gained popularity as it maximizes cardiovascular fitness, boosts metabolism, and efficiently reduces body fat.
The adaptable approach allows individuals to incorporate the "10-20-30 method" or incorporate sprint intervals into their routine for substantial health improvements.
