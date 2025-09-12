Left Menu

Stray Dog Incident Raises Security Concerns at Hospital

A stray dog carried away a stillborn baby's body from a hospital's premises, leading to public outrage over lax security measures. The incident occurred after the body was handed to the family. Hospital officials stated there was no staff negligence, but concerns about facility safety persist.

In a disturbing turn of events, a stray dog seized a stillborn baby's body from a district medical college, sparking outrage over security inadequacies. The incident unfolded after the family, having received the body post-mortem formalities, sat with it on a bench.

Tragically, while at a park outside the hospital, the unsuspecting family witnessed the dog snatch and flee with the infant's remains. Efforts to chase the animal resulted in the body being discarded in nearby bushes, a short distance from the initial scene.

The hospital, via Dr. Rajesh Kumar, maintained innocence, noting that the body was officially handed over to the family. Nonetheless, community members and critics are voicing concerns about stray animals roaming freely, pressing for heightened security measures at medical facilities.

