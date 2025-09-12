Left Menu

Hospital Shutdown Halted After Government Assurances

The 48-hour hospital shutdown in Arunachal Pradesh ended after the government assured solutions to the medical staff's demands following an assault on two doctors. The medical fraternity agreed to monitor the government's progress, while emergency services remained operational during the strike.

The scheduled 48-hour shutdown of hospitals across Arunachal Pradesh came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening. This development occurred after the state government assured the medical community it would address their demands, guaranteeing their safety and working conditions.

The decision to call off the shutdown followed a meeting at the civil secretariat, where Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and Home Minister Mama Natung pledged to examine the demands at the earliest convenience. They also announced a mass meeting with doctors and nurses at TRIHMS to further allay concerns.

However, the situation escalated earlier when hospitals ceased operations, sparking concern among patients due to the assault of two doctors. Families queued outside emergency rooms searching for medical assistance, while routine services were put on hold. The doctors' associations demand measures to create a safer work environment, failing which they threaten renewed action.

