Kerala's Wellness Clinics Initiative: Boosting Women's Health Every Tuesday

The Kerala government is set to launch a trailblazing initiative by running special wellness clinics for women across all 5,000-plus Public Health Centres (PHCs) every Tuesday. This was announced by State Health Minister Veena George, who emphasized the importance of diagnosing conditions such as anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer through these clinics.

Minister George stated that the clinics aim to boost the 'Viva Kerala' campaign, which focuses on combating anaemia. She highlighted the government's commitment to improving women's health and urged health workers to actively encourage women to participate in regular checkups.

Women are encouraged to take advantage of these weekly clinics to ensure early diagnosis and better management of health issues. The state's effort represents a significant stride in public health by providing accessible and focused medical care tailored specifically for women's needs.