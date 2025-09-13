Pioneering Healthcare Innovations: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the need for anticipating future challenges in healthcare at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences' foundation day. He stressed the inevitability of progress through strategic foresight and warned against the repercussions of institutional stagnation.

Adityanath lauded ancient Indian medical figures Sushruta and Charak, crediting them with foundational contributions to global medical science. He articulated Uttar Pradesh's advancement in health services, referencing the state's COVID-19 response as a model of technological integration in crisis management.

Highlighting the strategic location of RMLIMS, Adityanath emphasized its importance for patients from densely populated regions like eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal. He shared insights into the state's pandemic management innovations, including virtual ICUs, noting transformative impacts on local healthcare and continued efforts to expand tele-consultation facilities.

