Vision for All: India's National Eye Helpline Breaks Barriers

A team of renowned ophthalmologists in Delhi has launched a national eye helpline designed to make quality eye care accessible to citizens across India. The initiative, led by the Sight Sarthi India Foundation, will offer free telephonic and video consultations, addressing significant gaps in eye care accessibility.

Dr. Ikeda Lal, medical director at Delhi Eye Centre, stated that the helpline aims to serve millions, particularly those in remote areas who face challenges in accessing ophthalmic care. With this service, geographic and financial barriers to eye care are being dismantled, providing an essential lifeline for timely treatment.

The helpline offers free access to Delhi's top specialists, second opinions, and critical care through accessible consultations. It is especially crucial for rural populations, enabling them to connect with specialists without the burden of travel. Available Monday through Saturday, the service is set to revolutionize eye care nationwide.

