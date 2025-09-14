Left Menu

ICMR Expands Waste Water Surveillance to Track Pathogens in 50 Cities

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) plans to expand its waste water surveillance to 50 cities in a year to monitor community pathogens and help establish an early warning system. This initiative follows a successful pilot in five cities, aiming to detect virus loads and respond to outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:46 IST
ICMR Expands Waste Water Surveillance to Track Pathogens in 50 Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to expand its waste water surveillance to cover 50 cities over the next year. This initiative aims to track pathogens within communities, facilitating the establishment of an early warning system for public health threats.

Initially piloted in five cities, the surveillance has proven effective in detecting trends concerning the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens. The program is conducted in collaboration with several research bodies, including the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, to ensure reliable data.

ICMR's Director General, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, emphasized the importance of expanding this surveillance to detect an upsurge in virus loads swiftly, enabling more robust responses to potential outbreaks. The surveillance will include monitoring for viruses such as Avian Influenza and Polio, in addition to COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025