ICMR Expands Waste Water Surveillance to Track Pathogens in 50 Cities

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to expand its waste water surveillance to cover 50 cities over the next year. This initiative aims to track pathogens within communities, facilitating the establishment of an early warning system for public health threats.

Initially piloted in five cities, the surveillance has proven effective in detecting trends concerning the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens. The program is conducted in collaboration with several research bodies, including the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, to ensure reliable data.

ICMR's Director General, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, emphasized the importance of expanding this surveillance to detect an upsurge in virus loads swiftly, enabling more robust responses to potential outbreaks. The surveillance will include monitoring for viruses such as Avian Influenza and Polio, in addition to COVID-19.

