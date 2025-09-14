Left Menu

Massive Health Mobilization in Punjab's Flood-Hit Villages

Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh has launched a special health campaign across 2,303 flood-affected villages, deploying government doctors, volunteers, and medical officers. The campaign includes medical camps, door-to-door health visits by ASHA workers, and rigorous vector control efforts. The initiative aims to prevent disease outbreaks post-flood.

In a decisive response to the devastating floods that have ravaged over two thousand villages in Punjab, the state's Health Minister, Balbir Singh, has initiated a comprehensive health response.

The campaign calls for all medical resources to be deployed, including government doctors, private volunteers, Ayurveda officers, and MBBS interns, to implement a 'Special Health Campaign' designed to combat post-flood health crises.

With a focus on preventing outbreaks of vector-borne and communicable diseases, the initiative includes health camps, door-to-door checkups, and daily vector control exercises. The campaign is bolstered by over 550 ambulances and ample medical supplies, emphasizing collaboration with NGOs and community organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

