Controversial Changes Loom for U.S. Childhood Vaccine Schedule

The U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is deliberating pivotal changes to the country's childhood vaccine regimen, a move regarded by experts as potentially exposing more Americans to preventable diseases. Changes include evaluating the combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine for children under four and adjusting hepatitis B vaccine recommendations for newborns.

This two-day meeting in Atlanta marks a significant policy shift under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his anti-vaccine views. Kennedy's restructuring of the advisory panel, which involved firing all prior members, has sparked concerns about scientific integrity and bias.

At the meeting, committee chair Martin Kulldorff defended the panel's scientific credibility despite widespread criticism. Meanwhile, states and medical bodies express increasing concern over the potential impact of the committee's recommendations, as robust evidence-review protocols seem absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)