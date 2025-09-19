Left Menu

Controversial Changes Loom for U.S. Childhood Vaccine Schedule

U.S. vaccine advisers are considering significant changes to the childhood immunization schedule, including the MMRV and hepatitis B vaccines. Spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new panel is heavily criticized for its anti-vaccine stance. The CDC's Advisory Committee will vote on these proposed changes this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:59 IST
Controversial Changes Loom for U.S. Childhood Vaccine Schedule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is deliberating pivotal changes to the country's childhood vaccine regimen, a move regarded by experts as potentially exposing more Americans to preventable diseases. Changes include evaluating the combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine for children under four and adjusting hepatitis B vaccine recommendations for newborns.

This two-day meeting in Atlanta marks a significant policy shift under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his anti-vaccine views. Kennedy's restructuring of the advisory panel, which involved firing all prior members, has sparked concerns about scientific integrity and bias.

At the meeting, committee chair Martin Kulldorff defended the panel's scientific credibility despite widespread criticism. Meanwhile, states and medical bodies express increasing concern over the potential impact of the committee's recommendations, as robust evidence-review protocols seem absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
2
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global
3
Suzuki Motorcycle Slashes Prices After GST Cut

Suzuki Motorcycle Slashes Prices After GST Cut

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Vodafone Idea's Plea on AGR Dues

Supreme Court to Hear Vodafone Idea's Plea on AGR Dues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025