CDC Delays Hepatitis B Vaccine Decision for Newborns

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel has decided to delay a critical vote on the timing of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Initially scheduled to vote on a recommendation to delay vaccination until infants are one month old, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices opted to table the discussion.

The proposal suggested delaying the vaccine unless the mother tests positive for the hepatitis B virus. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy voiced support for the delay, reaffirming the life-saving role of vaccines and emphasizing access for mothers wishing to immunize their newborns promptly.

"Postponing the vote was the right call," Cassidy stated. He highlighted the risk that the proposed recommendation could potentially limit vaccine access for parents looking to protect their children immediately after birth.

