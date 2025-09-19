Left Menu

CDC Delays Hepatitis B Vaccine Decision for Newborns

A CDC panel has delayed a vote on changing the hepatitis B vaccine schedule for newborns. The proposed recommendation would postpone vaccination until one month unless the mother is hepatitis B positive. Senator Bill Cassidy praised the decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining vaccine access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:50 IST
CDC Delays Hepatitis B Vaccine Decision for Newborns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel has decided to delay a critical vote on the timing of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Initially scheduled to vote on a recommendation to delay vaccination until infants are one month old, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices opted to table the discussion.

The proposal suggested delaying the vaccine unless the mother tests positive for the hepatitis B virus. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy voiced support for the delay, reaffirming the life-saving role of vaccines and emphasizing access for mothers wishing to immunize their newborns promptly.

"Postponing the vote was the right call," Cassidy stated. He highlighted the risk that the proposed recommendation could potentially limit vaccine access for parents looking to protect their children immediately after birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

 Global
3
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
4
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025