IGL Reduces PNG Prices as New Tariff Structure Unveiled

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a notable reduction in domestic PNG prices for consumers in Delhi and NCR, dropping by Rs 0.70 per SCM. Starting January 2026, prices will be Rs 47.89 per SCM in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per SCM in Gurugram, and Rs 47.76 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

This development aligns with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) announcement of a new, simplified tariff system effective January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview, AK Tiwari, a member of PNGRB, revealed that the newly introduced unified tariff structure could lead to savings of Rs 2-3 per unit for consumers across different states.

Previously, tariffs were divided across three zones based on distance, but Tiwari explained the reform now consolidates these into two zones. The first zone, applicable nationwide, will now see rates decrease to Rs 54 from up to Rs 107. This restructuring is set to benefit 312 geographical areas hosting 40 City Gas Distribution companies, offering substantial savings for both domestic and transport sector consumers using CNG and PNG.

The PNGRB will ensure that these savings are passed on to consumers and will actively oversee compliance. Discussing the ongoing infrastructure expansion, Tiwari highlighted that licenses have been issued to cover the entire country, involving a range of operators from PSUs to private entities and joint ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)