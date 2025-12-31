Hindi Advisory Committee Meets to Promote Science Outreach and National Integration

A meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), chaired by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was held today at Prithvi Bhavan, New Delhi.

The committee deliberated on strengthening Hindi as a medium for scientific communication, enhancing public engagement, and furthering the spirit of national integration.

Hindi as a Medium of Inclusion and National Consciousness

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored that Hindi is more than a language—it is a powerful vehicle of national consciousness and inclusive communication. He highlighted that the meeting itself reflected India’s multilingual ethos and commitment to “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

He praised the Ministry’s leadership team, particularly officers associated with Tamil Nadu, for infusing new energy into Hindi implementation and giving the language renewed momentum within MoES. After almost two decades, a strong institutional commitment to expanding Hindi usage has taken shape across the Ministry.

Bringing Science Closer to Citizens

Dr. Singh emphasised the need to simplify and popularise scientific concepts for wider public understanding. He stressed that while promoting Hindi, the accuracy and integrity of scientific terminology must be preserved, ensuring students and researchers are not disadvantaged.

To achieve this, the Ministry is increasingly involving subject-matter experts along with linguists in translation work, ensuring that scientific communication remains both authentic and accessible.

Digital Platforms for National-Level Science Engagement

Responding to member suggestions, Dr. Singh encouraged leveraging digital platforms for:

Nationwide quiz competitions

Challenge-based outreach programmes

Student-centric competitions linked to national missions, such as the Deep Ocean Mission

He proposed a transparent, tiered selection system from district to national levels to identify talented students and nurture scientific curiosity among youth.

Showcasing Modern Indian Scientists

The Minister emphasised the importance of honouring 21st-century Indian scientists who have strengthened the country’s global scientific reputation. He announced that the Ministry is considering creating a digital repository dedicated to modern Indian scientists, which would be valuable for research, education, and public awareness.

Hindi as a Language of Opportunity

Dr. Singh highlighted that Hindi’s growth in recent years has been organic and demand-driven. He noted that many corporate and multinational companies now prefer hiring Hindi-proficient youth, including in regions such as Tamil Nadu and the North-East. This trend underscores Hindi’s emergence as a language of employment and opportunity.

MoES Emerging as a Pillar of National Development

Dr. Singh outlined the expanding role of MoES, stating that by 2025, the Ministry has become an essential pillar of India’s development trajectory. He cited major initiatives including:

Deep Ocean Mission

Coastal research programmes

Seismological studies

Meteorological advancements

These initiatives, he said, will drive India’s economic and strategic growth—just as the country has risen as a global leader in the space sector.

Call for Continued Collaboration and Feedback

Dr. Singh urged committee members to continue sharing suggestions even outside formal meetings through emails, written submissions, or direct communication. He assured that all constructive recommendations would receive due consideration.