Transformative Tummy Tucks: Restoring Confidence for New Mothers

The journey of motherhood is transformative, but many women face challenges returning to their pre-pregnancy bodies, despite dietary and fitness efforts.

In Gurugram, C K Birla Hospital's plastic surgeons, led by Dr. Anmol Chugh, performed a tummy tuck with diastasis recti repair and 360° liposuction, helping a 36-year-old mother struggling with post-pregnancy body changes.

Experts highlight the procedure's benefits, including enhanced appearance and confidence, while emphasizing the importance of individualized treatment plans to meet each woman's unique needs.