Transformative Tummy Tucks: Restoring Confidence for New Mothers
C K Birla Hospital successfully performed a tummy tuck and liposuction on a mother struggling with post-pregnancy body issues. Despite fitness efforts, she found surgical intervention necessary. This helped her reclaim her pre-pregnancy body, enhancing her confidence and core strength. Experts emphasize personalized treatment for optimal results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The journey of motherhood is transformative, but many women face challenges returning to their pre-pregnancy bodies, despite dietary and fitness efforts.
In Gurugram, C K Birla Hospital's plastic surgeons, led by Dr. Anmol Chugh, performed a tummy tuck with diastasis recti repair and 360° liposuction, helping a 36-year-old mother struggling with post-pregnancy body changes.
Experts highlight the procedure's benefits, including enhanced appearance and confidence, while emphasizing the importance of individualized treatment plans to meet each woman's unique needs.
Advertisement