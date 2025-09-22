Innovations in Health: US Drug Plans, Neuralink Trials, and FDA Approvals

In a bid to reduce prescription costs, U.S. officials are debating a potential Trump-branded website to facilitate direct purchasing of discounted drugs from pharmaceutical companies, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. This initiative is part of a broader effort to match drug prices with those in other affluent countries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Neuralink is set to start trials next month to assist individuals with speech impairments. Neuralink President D.J. Seo revealed plans for a study enabling participants to convert thoughts into text. The goal is to bypass traditional input devices and enable direct brain-to-voice communication.

The FDA has recently approved important medical treatments, including Stealth Biotherapeutics' Forzinity for Barth syndrome and a new injectable form of Merck's Keytruda. These approvals promise improvements in patient treatment processes. Additionally, a CDC committee is reviewing updates to the scheduling of hepatitis B vaccinations for newborns.

