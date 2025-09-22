Left Menu

Innovations in Health: US Drug Plans, Neuralink Trials, and FDA Approvals

Recent health news includes a potential Trump-branded discount drug website, Neuralink's brain implant trial for speech impairments, BitGo's revenue surge, FDA approvals for key treatments, and a focus on hepatitis B vaccines for newborns. These initiatives reflect significant advancements and challenges in the healthcare sector.

Updated: 22-09-2025 02:31 IST
In a bid to reduce prescription costs, U.S. officials are debating a potential Trump-branded website to facilitate direct purchasing of discounted drugs from pharmaceutical companies, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. This initiative is part of a broader effort to match drug prices with those in other affluent countries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Neuralink is set to start trials next month to assist individuals with speech impairments. Neuralink President D.J. Seo revealed plans for a study enabling participants to convert thoughts into text. The goal is to bypass traditional input devices and enable direct brain-to-voice communication.

The FDA has recently approved important medical treatments, including Stealth Biotherapeutics' Forzinity for Barth syndrome and a new injectable form of Merck's Keytruda. These approvals promise improvements in patient treatment processes. Additionally, a CDC committee is reviewing updates to the scheduling of hepatitis B vaccinations for newborns.

