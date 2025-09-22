Left Menu

Physicians Could Sidestep New H-1B Visa Fees

Physicians might be exempt from the White House's new $100,000 H-1B visa fee. The report indicates case-by-case exemptions if deemed in the national interest. Doctors could potentially benefit from this, according to Bloomberg, citing a White House spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent White House proposal could allow physicians to avoid paying a steep new H-1B visa fee. The administration has introduced a $100,000 fee for such visas, though exemptions are possible when they align with national interests.

Bloomberg's report highlights the likelihood of doctors receiving exemptions, according to White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, who was mentioned in a social media post.

The details emerged just days after the White House's announcement of the fee changes, underlining the significant impact the exemption could have on healthcare professionals seeking U.S. work opportunities.

