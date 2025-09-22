Physicians Could Sidestep New H-1B Visa Fees

A recent White House proposal could allow physicians to avoid paying a steep new H-1B visa fee. The administration has introduced a $100,000 fee for such visas, though exemptions are possible when they align with national interests.

Bloomberg's report highlights the likelihood of doctors receiving exemptions, according to White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, who was mentioned in a social media post.

The details emerged just days after the White House's announcement of the fee changes, underlining the significant impact the exemption could have on healthcare professionals seeking U.S. work opportunities.