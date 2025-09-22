Left Menu

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Following the tragic death of a child due to alleged negligence at Bageshwar District Hospital, eight officials including three doctors have faced disciplinary actions. Actions were based on a report by the district magistrate and responses to show-cause notices issued by Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:50 IST
In response to the unfortunate death of a one-and-a-half-year-old at Bageshwar District Hospital, the Uttarakhand government has taken decisive action against eight officials and employees, including three doctors. Accusations of serious negligence, primarily due to delays in treatment, have led to these measures.

The state's Health Secretary, R Rajesh Kumar, initiated the actions after a thorough review of the district magistrate's report and the implicated officials' responses to show-cause notices. Dr. Tapan Sharma, chief medical superintendent, has been dismissed for insensitivity and administrative failings.

Additionally, disciplinary actions involve drivers from the 108 ambulance service and various hospital staff. This incident underscores the health department's zero-tolerance policy towards negligence, as highlighted by their firm stance on maintaining sensitivity in patient care.

