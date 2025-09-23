Tragic End for Missing Colombian Musicians in Mexico

The bodies of two Colombian musicians, Bayron Sanchez and Jorge Herrera, missing since September 16, have been found in Mexico, according to local authorities. The state prosecutor's office confirmed the discovery, although forensic tests are ongoing to establish official identification.

The tragic incident has drawn the attention of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who requested an investigation into their whereabouts and later indicated on social media that an 'international mafia' may have been involved. He criticized current international anti-drug policies, suggesting they could be responsible for the deaths.

Authorities in Mexico City reported the artists were last seen in Polanco, a prosperous area of the capital, before disappearing. The incident underlines growing concerns over the intersection of drug policies and violence against artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)