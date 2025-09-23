Left Menu

Trump Stirs Controversy with Unproven Link Between Tylenol Use and Autism

President Donald Trump recently suggested a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and rising autism rates in the U.S., despite experts discrediting the claim. The Trump administration, influenced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s movement, is reshaping public health policies, sparking concerns over undermining science-backed research on the causes of autism.

Updated: 23-09-2025 03:13 IST
President Donald Trump sparked debate on Monday by suggesting a potential connection between the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and the increasing autism rates in the United States, a link that experts assert remains unproven. Speaking from the White House, Trump advised against acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, for pregnant women.

The statement comes amid pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement, which demands answers for the rise in autism cases. Experts attribute this increase to the updated definition of autism that now includes a spectrum of mild cases, coupled with improved diagnosis methods.

This marks another effort by the administration to alter America's public health policies, guided by Kennedy and his allies. Recent vaccine policy changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have further fueled tensions. Kennedy's debunked theories on vaccines have contributed to ongoing debates over autism causation.

