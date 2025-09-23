Dr. David V. Rajan: Leading Orthopaedics to New Heights

Dr. David V. Rajan has been named 'Best Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year' at the ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025, highlighting his extensive contributions over five decades in India's orthopaedic sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dr. Rajan was Mr. Sudanand Rajan, with accolades presented by Mr. Rajesh Gupta in New Delhi. Dr. Rajan continues to lead transformative practices in arthroscopy and sports medicine at Ortho-One, Coimbatore.

Founded by Dr. Rajan in 2007, Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre is lauded for its commitment to cutting-edge, ethical care, focusing on specialized sub-fields to achieve outstanding clinical outcomes.