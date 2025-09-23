Left Menu

Dr. David V. Rajan: Leading Orthopaedics to New Heights

Dr. David V. Rajan of Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre in Coimbatore is celebrated as 'Best Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year' at the ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025. A pioneer in India’s orthopaedic field, he is recognized for his contributions in arthroscopy and sports medicine, emphasizing innovation and mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:07 IST
Dr. David V. Rajan: Leading Orthopaedics to New Heights
Dr. David V. Rajan has been named 'Best Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year' at the ET Healthworld Healthcare Awards 2025, highlighting his extensive contributions over five decades in India's orthopaedic sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dr. Rajan was Mr. Sudanand Rajan, with accolades presented by Mr. Rajesh Gupta in New Delhi. Dr. Rajan continues to lead transformative practices in arthroscopy and sports medicine at Ortho-One, Coimbatore.

Founded by Dr. Rajan in 2007, Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre is lauded for its commitment to cutting-edge, ethical care, focusing on specialized sub-fields to achieve outstanding clinical outcomes.

