Empowering Women: Pinkathon Returns to Champion Health and Awareness

Pinkathon, India's leading women's run, returns to Mumbai on December 21, partnering with Zydus Lifesciences to promote breast cancer awareness and preventive health. The event spans six cities, offering runs from 3 km to ultradistance relays. Pinkathon aims to empower women and emphasize the importance of early detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's largest women's run, Pinkathon, is set to make a comeback in Mumbai on December 21. The initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and the significance of preventive health practices.

The event marks the beginning of a six-city tour, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi, over a nine-month period. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd joins as the title sponsor this year.

In its tenth edition, Pinkathon offers a range of races from 3 km to challenging ultradistances. Founder Milind Soman stressed their goal of encouraging women to prioritize their health and fitness. Zydus' Managing Director, Dr. Sharvil Patel, emphasized the need for regular self-examinations to save lives through early detection.

