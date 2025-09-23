Empowering Women: Pinkathon Returns to Champion Health and Awareness

India's largest women's run, Pinkathon, is set to make a comeback in Mumbai on December 21. The initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and the significance of preventive health practices.

The event marks the beginning of a six-city tour, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi, over a nine-month period. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd joins as the title sponsor this year.

In its tenth edition, Pinkathon offers a range of races from 3 km to challenging ultradistances. Founder Milind Soman stressed their goal of encouraging women to prioritize their health and fitness. Zydus' Managing Director, Dr. Sharvil Patel, emphasized the need for regular self-examinations to save lives through early detection.