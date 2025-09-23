Haryana’s Health Push: Stricter Measures for Improving Sex Ratio
Haryana's Health Department, led by Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, is intensifying efforts to improve the state's sex ratio. With strict monitoring and accountability measures, CMOs of underperforming districts face potential disciplinary actions. Initiatives include concrete action plans and enforcement to prevent female foeticide.
In a bid to enhance Haryana's sex ratio, Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal has issued stringent directives to the state's chief medical officers (CMOs). Effective field-level monitoring is expected from the officers as the government intensifies measures to tackle the issue.
Rajpal signaled zero tolerance for negligence, warning CMOs of potential departmental actions if their districts fail to show improvement. This aligns with the state's broader strategy to reinforce accountability and transparency in health initiatives, particularly tackling female foeticide.
The recent Haryana State Task Force meeting revealed a marginal improvement in the state's sex ratio. However, several districts continue to underperform. Rajpal insists on immediate corrective measures and reinforced the government's commitment to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign focused on women's rights and empowerment.
