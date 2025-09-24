Left Menu

Integrating Health with Fitness: Safe Exercise Routines at Manipal Hospital

Manipal Hospital Varthur Road's 'Together in Health' session emphasized the importance of integrating medical advice into fitness routines. The event, attended by over 70 fitness professionals, highlighted safe exercise practices, recognizing sports injuries, and providing timely medical intervention to promote overall wellness and prevent injuries.

Updated: 24-09-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Hospital Varthur Road hosted a session titled 'Together in Health' to emphasize the critical need for integrating medical guidance into fitness routines. Highlighting that exercise alone is insufficient, the event stressed that individuals must ensure they are fit to commence any physical program.

The session brought together over 70 participants, including gym instructors and sports trainers, promoting meaningful discussions with expert doctors and physiotherapists. Discussions revolved around preventing sports injuries, basic orthopaedic care, and life-saving techniques like CPR, urging awareness and early intervention.

Doctors highlighted common injuries such as sprains, strains, and stress fractures, discussing treatment options like arthroscopy and rehabilitation. Emphasizing the importance of a gradual approach to exercise, the event aimed to bridge the healthcare-fitness gap, equipping participants with the knowledge to support safer wellness journeys.

