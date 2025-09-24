WHO: No Evidence Linking Paracetamol During Pregnancy to Autism

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a statement addressing concerns over the potential link between paracetamol usage during pregnancy and autism. According to WHO, there is no conclusive scientific evidence supporting such a link.

This announcement comes as part of WHO's ongoing effort to clarify and guide public health discussions surrounding autism and prenatal medication use. As autism cases continue to rise, the medical community is actively researching various environmental and genetic factors that could contribute to this increase.

WHO emphasizes the importance of evidence-based medicine and advises expectant mothers to consult healthcare professionals before using any medication. The topic remains a significant focus for future research to ensure a thorough understanding of autism's causes and risks.

