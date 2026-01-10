Left Menu

Syrian Army's Operation Sheikh Maksoud: Clearing Kurdish Forces

The Syrian army has initiated a security operation to expel Kurdish forces from Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud after Kurdish groups refused to withdraw. Two Syrian officials indicated that force will be used to clear the area, following the breakdown of the Aleppo ceasefire.

Updated: 10-01-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:03 IST
The Syrian army announced on Friday its intention to launch a security operation aimed at expelling Kurdish forces from the Sheikh Maksoud district of Aleppo.

This decision follows the Kurdish groups' refusal to comply with a Syrian government directive demanding the withdrawal of their fighters.

According to two Syrian security officials, the army is prepared to use force to retake the area, as efforts to maintain the Aleppo ceasefire have fallen through.

