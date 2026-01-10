Russia's Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions Near NATO Borders

In a move that's raising alarms across Europe, Russia has fired a powerful hypersonic missile targeting Ukraine, close to the NATO-member Poland border. Ukrainian authorities report four civilian casualties in Kyiv, stating this is Moscow's strategic intimidation of European allies supporting Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

The missile, identified as the Oreshnik, can carry nuclear warheads but was reportedly equipped with inert dummies during this attack. Analysts suggest the strike was aimed at overtly pressuring Ukraine during sensitive peace talks, coinciding with Russia's recent political setbacks, including the detainment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

European Union officials have denounced the missile launch as a 'clear escalation,' urging member countries to enhance their air defense readiness and impose stricter sanctions against Russia. This attack underscores increased regional instability, prompting urgent diplomatic discussions and calls for fortified security measures among NATO and EU states.

(With inputs from agencies.)