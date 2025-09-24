Rodent Menace Strikes Indore: Airport Incident Ignites Concerns

Amid the lingering outrage over the deaths of two newborn girls due to a rat attack in an Indore hospital, a fresh incident has emerged involving a similar rodent menace at the Indore airport. On Tuesday, a passenger claimed he was bitten by a rat in the departure area while on his way to Bengaluru.

Immediate action was taken following the incident, with the passenger receiving an injection and antibiotic tablets from the airport's medical team. Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Director Vipinkant Seth confirmed the incident, stressing that pest control measures have been intensified across the airport premises to prevent future occurrences.

This incident follows the heartbreaking deaths of two infants at Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), who succumbed not to the rodent bites, according to the hospital, but to various congenital health issues. Nonetheless, the incidents collectively underscore a growing concern over rodent control in public facilities in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)