Affordable HIV Prevention Drug to Revolutionize Global Access

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero Labs plan to offer generic versions of Lenacapavir, an effective HIV prevention drug, for $40 annually, starting in 2027. This initiative aims to make the drug accessible to low- and middle-income countries, significantly reducing costs from the U.S. price of $28,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero Labs announced their intent to sell affordable generic versions of the HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir by 2027. Valued at approximately $40 annually, this initiative is directed towards enhancing access in low- and middle-income nations.

Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences under the brand name Yeztugo, demonstrated almost 100% effectiveness in preventing HIV in major trials. Experts believe this cost-effective drug could serve as a pivotal weapon against the persistent HIV epidemic.

The reduced price contrasts sharply with the approximately $28,000 annual U.S. cost, enabled by support from Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and others. These efforts aim to provide equitable healthcare solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

