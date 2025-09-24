Affordable HIV Prevention Drug to Revolutionize Global Access

In a groundbreaking move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero Labs announced their intent to sell affordable generic versions of the HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir by 2027. Valued at approximately $40 annually, this initiative is directed towards enhancing access in low- and middle-income nations.

Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences under the brand name Yeztugo, demonstrated almost 100% effectiveness in preventing HIV in major trials. Experts believe this cost-effective drug could serve as a pivotal weapon against the persistent HIV epidemic.

The reduced price contrasts sharply with the approximately $28,000 annual U.S. cost, enabled by support from Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and others. These efforts aim to provide equitable healthcare solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)