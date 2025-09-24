Left Menu

GIM Launches National Initiative to Boost Adult Vaccination in India

Goa Institute of Management has initiated a national project to enhance adult vaccination uptake in India. Collaborating with various stakeholders, it aims to address regulatory barriers and prioritizes high-burden states like Goa, Kerala, Punjab, and Delhi. A national roadmap will be developed following the project's insights.

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has embarked on a significant national project to enhance the uptake of adult vaccination in India. Announced on Wednesday, the initiative aims to safeguard the health of India's ageing and high-risk populations.

Led by Professors Ajay Vamadevan and Praveen Pradeep, the project collaborates with government agencies, research institutions, and health departments across states to identify barriers to adult vaccination (AV). The focus is on improving vaccination rates among adults with chronic conditions, who are vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

State-specific strategies are being developed, especially for high-burden states like Goa, Kerala, Punjab, and Delhi. A national consultation workshop held in Goa sought to build consensus among experts on prioritizing vaccines. The initiative highlights the urgent need for a cohesive approach to improve adult vaccine coverage nationwide.

