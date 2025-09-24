Joint Raid Uncovers Foeticide Operation on AP-Karnataka Border

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh health departments conducted a covert operation in Kurnool district, uncovering an illegal female foeticide racket. The investigation began after a 30-year-old woman from Mandya underwent a sex determination test in Andhra Pradesh, revealing her foetus to be female.

The woman's husband contacted an agent at Guntakal bus stand in late August. A joint operation was carried out on September 21 at a private nursing home, using the couple as decoys. They were charged Rs 9,000 for an abortion, with agent Seethamma pocketing most of the money, officials reported.

Evidence gathered was forwarded to Andhra Pradesh's State Nodal Officer for further legal action. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the team's efforts against the 'social evil' of female foeticide, stressing the need for societal awareness and change to eradicate the practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)