Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

The Trump administration has caught many experts off-guard with its sudden endorsement of leucovorin as a treatment for autism, despite the drug's questionable effectiveness. Experts emphasize the need for more rigorous studies before granting approval for such a complex brain disorder.

Dr. Richard Frye, instrumental in bringing this issue to the federal level, expressed surprise at the administration's decision to approve leucovorin without further investigation. As excitement grows online, leading autism organizations and researchers warn against premature endorsements of this unproven treatment.

Meanwhile, increasing online interest, fueled by forums and social media, is contributing to the drug's popularity. Experts like Dr. Lawrence Gray urge caution, reiterating the importance of controlled trials to confirm leucovorin's safety and efficacy before mainstream application.

(With inputs from agencies.)