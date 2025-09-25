Left Menu

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

The Trump administration's unexpected approval of leucovorin for autism treatment has sparked debate among experts. This decision bypassed comprehensive studies, raising concerns about its efficacy. Despite limited evidence, online interest grows, influenced by forums and social media. Experts urge caution, advocating for controlled trials to validate the drug's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:01 IST
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has caught many experts off-guard with its sudden endorsement of leucovorin as a treatment for autism, despite the drug's questionable effectiveness. Experts emphasize the need for more rigorous studies before granting approval for such a complex brain disorder.

Dr. Richard Frye, instrumental in bringing this issue to the federal level, expressed surprise at the administration's decision to approve leucovorin without further investigation. As excitement grows online, leading autism organizations and researchers warn against premature endorsements of this unproven treatment.

Meanwhile, increasing online interest, fueled by forums and social media, is contributing to the drug's popularity. Experts like Dr. Lawrence Gray urge caution, reiterating the importance of controlled trials to confirm leucovorin's safety and efficacy before mainstream application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025