Health Sector Headlines: International Drug Updates and Controversial Policies

In response to a growing screwworm outbreak near the U.S. border, Mexico is contemplating additional measures, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. This comes amidst anticipation that the U.S. may soon resume livestock trade with Mexico despite the parasitic threat.

Johnson & Johnson has decided to withdraw its acid reflux treatment device from various markets outside the U.S. This move follows a comprehensive analysis of market viability and effectiveness, as the company aims to better allocate resources.

Meanwhile, research in the field of liver transplantation shows promise in mitigating common complications during organ transplants. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the success rate of liver transplants, addressing inflammation issues during the process.

