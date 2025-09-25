Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: International Drug Updates and Controversial Policies

The health sector is witnessing a range of significant developments, including Mexico's handling of a screwworm outbreak, J&J's product withdrawal, and legal sanctions against Sanofi. Trump's H-1B visa policy changes raise concerns about healthcare staffing, while gene therapy breakthroughs and failed trials impact the pharmaceutical industry.

In response to a growing screwworm outbreak near the U.S. border, Mexico is contemplating additional measures, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. This comes amidst anticipation that the U.S. may soon resume livestock trade with Mexico despite the parasitic threat.

Johnson & Johnson has decided to withdraw its acid reflux treatment device from various markets outside the U.S. This move follows a comprehensive analysis of market viability and effectiveness, as the company aims to better allocate resources.

Meanwhile, research in the field of liver transplantation shows promise in mitigating common complications during organ transplants. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the success rate of liver transplants, addressing inflammation issues during the process.

