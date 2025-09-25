Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd received final USFDA approval for its Paroxetine extended-release tablets, a generic version indicated for depression and anxiety treatment. The approval covers 25 mg and 37.5 mg strengths, therapeutically equivalent to Apotex Inc's Paxil CR, targeting major depression, panic, social anxiety, and premenstrual dysphoric disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:47 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic Paroxetine extended-release tablets, aimed at treating depression and anxiety disorders. This marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the US pharmaceutical market.

The regulatory nod pertains to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paroxetine tablets in strengths of 25 mg and 37.5 mg. This approval reflects the tablets' therapeutic equivalence to the reference Paxil CR extended-release tablets produced by Apotex Inc.

These Paroxetine tablets are designed to manage conditions such as major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder, broadening the treatment options available for these mental health challenges. Alembic Pharmaceuticals expressed optimism about its potential impact in treating these conditions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's World Cup: A Seismic Moment for Cricket

Women's World Cup: A Seismic Moment for Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
2
Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensions

Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensio...

 India
3
Market Caution Prevails Amid Economic Indicators and Government Shutdown Fears

Market Caution Prevails Amid Economic Indicators and Government Shutdown Fea...

 Global
4
ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025