Mauritius: The New Epicenter for Musculoskeletal Medicine

Mauritius is set to host the 2nd International Musculoskeletal Summit, bringing together global experts for hands-on training in sports injury management. The event emphasizes practical workshops, focusing on advanced, non-surgical techniques. Renowned specialists will participate, aiming to elevate standards of care in musculoskeletal medicine worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:11 IST
Mauritius is gearing up to become a pivotal hub in the field of musculoskeletal medicine. The island nation will host the 2nd International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS 2.0) from September 26-28, 2025, at Hotel Hennessy Park, Ebene. Organized by the Jaipur Institute of Pain & Sports Injuries (JIPSI) and the Radiological Society of Mauritius, the summit aims to enhance global expertise in sports injury management.

The summit will present a shift from traditional lectures to practical workshops, focusing on skill-based training techniques. Renowned for its inaugural success in 2023, this year's conference will highlight advanced, non-surgical methods of diagnosing and treating sports-related injuries, helping physicians improve diagnostic accuracy.

Featuring world-renowned experts like Dr. Avneesh Chabbra and Dr. Rajesh Botchu, the event attracts specialists from around Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia. With official support from the Mauritius government, IMS 2025 is set to advance standards of musculoskeletal care on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

