Debate Heats Up Over AIIMS Location Proposal in Kerala

The political landscape in Kerala has become charged with discussions around the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh has underlined the party's support for the project while cautioning against regional biases in its location.

Minister Suresh Gopi's call for setting up the premier medical institute in Alappuzha district has sparked mixed reactions within BJP ranks. Ramesh clarified that although Gopi's stance was his personal perspective, the party's chief priority is securing AIIMS for Kerala as a whole.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has reinforced the state's collective demand for AIIMS, recommending Kozhikode as a potential site. The proposal is now with the Union Finance Ministry, awaiting further action. The CPI(M)'s criticism of Gopi's announcements has further intensified the debate, prompting calls for clarity from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)