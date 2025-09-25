Empowering Girls through Tradition: HPV Vaccination Drive at Raj Bhavan

At a significant event held at Raj Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh, around 100 girls received free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations on Thursday. The initiative, guided by Governor Anandiben Patel, aimed at safeguarding young girls against cervical cancer and was conducted with the collaboration of Prerna Sanstha.

Combining traditional rituals, the event saw the participation of 5100 individuals in kanya pujan, focusing on the overall protection of adolescent girls. Governor Patel highlighted the importance of equipping daughters with education, strong values, and health safeguards, essential for their development as future citizens.

Additionally, Raj Bhavan has been active in educational efforts, integrating street children into schools and providing skill training. Governor Patel's ongoing campaign has successfully facilitated free HPV vaccinations for over 50,000 girls, underscoring the significant health benefits these initiatives provide.

(With inputs from agencies.)