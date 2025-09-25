Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Emergency Services and Organ Donation
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new health initiatives in Delhi, flagging off 11 ambulances and initiating organ donation services. The Sewa Pakhwada scheme modernizes emergency responses and increases transparency. Additional developments include early intervention centres and streamlined medical procurements, enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency in the capital.
In an ambitious move to enhance healthcare services, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled multiple new initiatives in Delhi. Among these was the flagging off of 11 Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances, boosting the city's capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies.
Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, the announcements also featured the inauguration of Delhi's first organ donation portal aimed at promoting transparency and encouraging pledges from citizens. Additionally, the launch of TrueNat and PathoDetect machines sets a foundation for timely disease diagnosis and intervention.
The breadth of the announcements underscores a commitment to improve healthcare infrastructure. This includes the new District Early Intervention Centre focusing on developmental challenges in children, and the appointment of 1,300 nurses alongside a transparent medicine procurement system, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to modernize health services in Delhi.
