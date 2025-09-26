Left Menu

El-Fasher Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Siege and Famine

El-Fasher in Sudan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with 23 deaths from malnutrition reported in September. Ongoing fighting between the military and Rapid Support Forces has exacerbated the situation, leading to accusations of war crimes and a call for international intervention.

Updated: 26-09-2025 21:33 IST
A dire humanitarian crisis looms over El-Fasher, Sudan, as malnutrition claims 23 lives, including children and pregnant women, in September. This comes amidst intensified fighting between the military and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as reported by a Sudanese medical group.

El-Fasher, the last remaining military stronghold in the sprawling Darfur region, has been under siege, leading to severe shortages in vital supplies. The besieging RSF is accused of using famine as a weapon of war, targeting civilians and constituting war crimes, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

The crisis has prompted urgent calls for international intervention, with the United Nations and global community criticized for their lack of response, while UNICEF reports a doubling in cases of severe acute malnutrition among children since last year. The continuing conflict has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian conditions impacting millions, with the potential for silent genocide, the Network warns.

