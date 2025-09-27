UK Eyes Higher Pricing for NHS Medicines to Ease US Trade Tensions
The British government plans to increase payments for medicines procured for the National Health Service, aiming to ease tensions with Washington over President Trump's drug price complaints. While a UK government spokesperson confirmed ongoing discussions, major British pharmaceutical companies are already investing in U.S. manufacturing sites.
The British government is poised to increase its expenditure on medicines for the National Health Service, the Financial Times reported. This move is intended to address a major gripe voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has implemented steep tariff hikes on branded medications.
Without confirming the details, a UK government spokesperson stated there is a ongoing 'constructive dialogue' with both the U.S. and the pharmaceutical industry. The aim is to support the sector's innovation while ensuring value for taxpayers, they added.
Meanwhile, British pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline continue to establish manufacturing facilities in the U.S., aligning with Trump's call for lowered drug prices or the threat of a hefty new tariff.
(With inputs from agencies.)