Christchurch Hospital Opens Upgraded Cath Labs, Expanding Cardiac Care

The upgrade of Christchurch Hospital’s cardiac catheterisation (cath) laboratory has been completed and is now fully operational, marking a major milestone for cardiac care in the South Island, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced.

Three State-of-the-Art Labs Completed

The project has delivered a suite of three world-class cath labs, each offering the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies:

2021 : The first lab was upgraded with new, advanced equipment.

Early 2025 : A second lab received a full upgrade.

September 2025: A brand-new third laboratory was completed and opened to patients.

Christchurch Hospital is home to the South Island’s only electrophysiology and complex structural heart intervention services, which thousands of patients from Nelson to Invercargill rely on.

“These upgrades ensure that life-saving interventions, such as acute stenting for heart attacks and advanced electrophysiology treatments, can continue well into the future with the latest technology,” said Minister Brown.

Greater Resilience and Increased Capacity

One of the most significant outcomes of the project is the resilience gained through the addition of a third laboratory. If one lab needs to close for maintenance, the hospital will now be able to maintain full capacity.

The expansion has also increased the hospital’s insourcing capacity, with an additional three treatment sessions spread across 1.5 days every week. These are already being used to:

Reduce waitlists for patients requiring urgent cardiac care.

Provide faster access to treatment, especially for complex cases.

“This is not just about expanding facilities, but about making sure South Islanders have timely access to care that saves lives,” Brown emphasized.

Clinical Improvements for Patients and Staff

The upgraded cath labs bring several clinical benefits, including:

Advanced imaging and diagnostic technology , allowing greater precision in complex procedures.

Reduced radiation exposure , improving long-term safety for both patients and healthcare workers.

Streamlined systems and workflows, which allow for more procedures to be performed in less time.

“These improvements mean we can deliver not only more care, but safer and higher-quality care,” Brown said.

A Regional Boost to Cardiac Health

South Island Minister James Meager welcomed the upgrade as a transformative development for regional health.

“Patients and their families can now have confidence that the specialist care they rely on is being delivered with the latest technology, greater capacity, and improved resilience. People across the South Island will benefit from faster access, better outcomes, and modern cardiac care closer to home,” Meager said.

Building a Centre of Excellence

With the completion of this multi-stage upgrade, Christchurch Hospital is now firmly established as a centre of excellence in cardiac intervention for the South Island.

“This project safeguards the heart health of thousands of New Zealanders,” said Brown. “We are focused on ensuring that all New Zealanders, including those in the South Island, can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it.”

The cath lab expansion aligns with the Government’s wider efforts to strengthen regional hospital infrastructure, improve specialist services, and reduce wait times across the public health system.