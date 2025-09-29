Left Menu

Heart-Pounding Awareness: Understanding Cardiovascular Risks

The human heart's resilience is undermined by untreated risk factors. Experts emphasize that early warning signs and timely intervention are pivotal. On World Heart Day, doctors highlighted that many premature deaths from cardiovascular diseases are preventable through screening, early treatment, and lifestyle modifications. Awareness and prevention can save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:54 IST
Heart-Pounding Awareness: Understanding Cardiovascular Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The human heart, resilient yet vulnerable, suffers when untreated risk factors linger. Medical experts underline that awareness of early warning signals—not machines or medicines—provides the best safeguard. As World Heart Day unfolds, they stress that timely action and lifestyle changes are crucial in preventing premature cardiovascular deaths.

Leading cardiologists, including Dr. Ashok Seth and Dr. Atul Mathur from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, emphasize the peril of ignoring symptoms like chest tightness or fatigue. These symptoms often precede severe heart attacks. According to Dr. Mathur, the combination of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension silently damages arteries, ultimately causing blockages.

Innovations in medical technology offer improved outcomes, evidenced by the ability to perform complex heart surgeries and treatments quickly and effectively. However, as Dr. Praveer Aggarwal states, these advancements are futile unless patients seek medical help early. A single blockage could spell disaster, but timely check-ups have the power to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025