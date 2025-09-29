Heart-Pounding Awareness: Understanding Cardiovascular Risks

The human heart, resilient yet vulnerable, suffers when untreated risk factors linger. Medical experts underline that awareness of early warning signals—not machines or medicines—provides the best safeguard. As World Heart Day unfolds, they stress that timely action and lifestyle changes are crucial in preventing premature cardiovascular deaths.

Leading cardiologists, including Dr. Ashok Seth and Dr. Atul Mathur from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, emphasize the peril of ignoring symptoms like chest tightness or fatigue. These symptoms often precede severe heart attacks. According to Dr. Mathur, the combination of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension silently damages arteries, ultimately causing blockages.

Innovations in medical technology offer improved outcomes, evidenced by the ability to perform complex heart surgeries and treatments quickly and effectively. However, as Dr. Praveer Aggarwal states, these advancements are futile unless patients seek medical help early. A single blockage could spell disaster, but timely check-ups have the power to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)