Pooja Singh Partners with Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda to Promote Women's Health

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda teams up with actress Pooja Singh to promote She Care Juice, aimed at enhancing women's health. Singh's involvement brings credibility, aiming to spread the message of natural health and expand the brand's reach. The product highlights Ayurvedic solutions for issues like PCOD and menstrual discomfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:33 IST
New Delhi [India], September 29: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda has partnered with actress Pooja Singh, recognized for her role in the series Panchayat, to enhance awareness about women's health through its product, She Care Juice.

The collaboration leverages Singh's relatable image and strong audience connection to amplify the brand's mission of promoting authentic Ayurvedic solutions. As a household name, her involvement aims to ensure widespread reach and credibility.

She Care Juice, crafted from a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, supports hormonal balance and reproductive health, particularly for women facing PCOD, PCOS, and menstrual issues. The association is expected to deepen consumer trust and bolster the brand's presence in women's wellness.

