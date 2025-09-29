Pooja Singh Partners with Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda to Promote Women's Health

New Delhi [India], September 29: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda has partnered with actress Pooja Singh, recognized for her role in the series Panchayat, to enhance awareness about women's health through its product, She Care Juice.

The collaboration leverages Singh's relatable image and strong audience connection to amplify the brand's mission of promoting authentic Ayurvedic solutions. As a household name, her involvement aims to ensure widespread reach and credibility.

She Care Juice, crafted from a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, supports hormonal balance and reproductive health, particularly for women facing PCOD, PCOS, and menstrual issues. The association is expected to deepen consumer trust and bolster the brand's presence in women's wellness.

