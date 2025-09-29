Showdown Over Government Funding: A High-Stakes Political Battle

As the U.S. government funding deadline approaches, no agreement between Republicans and Democrats seems in sight, risking a potential shutdown. President Trump will meet with congressional leaders in an attempt to break the deadlock, yet Democrats hesitate to endorse a short-term fix without compromise.

Crucial to this impasse is the $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending, expiring at the fiscal year's end. Without action, funding for federal agencies and critical healthcare subsidies are endangered. The Senate has already vetoed a stopgap passed by the Republican-led House, prolonging uncertainty.

While Democrats seek to leverage the threat of a shutdown to restore healthcare cuts, Senate Republican Leader Thune stresses the necessity of passing an interim funding bill first. With midterms on the horizon, Democrats face the challenge of rallying support without inciting backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)