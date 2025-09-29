Left Menu

Tragedy at Pravara Institute: Alleged Harassment Leads to Student's Suicide

A postgraduate student at a medical college in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide, sparking social media outrage over claims of harassment by a department head. The institute has suspended the accused and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, urging people to avoid spreading unverified information.

Pune | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:24 IST
Tragedy at Pravara Institute: Alleged Harassment Leads to Student's Suicide
  • India

A postgraduate student at Pravara Institute of Medical Science in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly committed suicide, igniting a wave of allegations on social media against a head of department.

Dr Vinod Kumar Goud, 30, was found hanging in his hostel room, according to police. This incident has led to an outcry from junior doctors who claim he faced humiliation and harassment.

The institute responded by suspending the head of the paediatrics department and forming an inquiry committee. It urges the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions or spreading unverified claims as it could distress the bereaved family.

