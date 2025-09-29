Potential Government Shutdown Threatens Key Health Functions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is bracing for a potential government shutdown that could lead to the furlough of 41% of its workforce. If Congress fails to pass a funding bill, critical functions such as public health messaging and medical research may be temporarily suspended.

According to the department's contingency plan, 32,460 out of 79,717 employees will face furlough. While Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act marketplace will continue, other public health functions risk significant disruptions, affecting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

With Congress unable to reach a consensus, the shutdown showdown continues, raising concerns over public health safety. As President Trump prepares to negotiate with congressional leaders, the stakes remain high, impacting essential health services nationwide.

