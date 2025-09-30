Left Menu

Revolutionary Cannabis Medication Offers New Hope for Chronic Back Pain Sufferers

A new study reveals that an experimental cannabis-based medication significantly reduces chronic back pain. The drug, developed by German company Vertanical, showed promising results with minimal side effects, offering a potential alternative to opioids—without associated addiction risks. European regulators are reviewing the application, while US studies are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An experimental marijuana-based medication has demonstrated success in reducing back pain, according to a new study. The drug shows promise in treating chronic pain, a widespread issue that often lacks effective treatment options.

Conducted by a German pharmaceutical company on 800 patients, the study builds on prior evidence supporting cannabis's therapeutic potential. Despite federal restrictions in the US, many states have legalized its medical and recreational use. Existing forms have received approval in Canada and parts of Europe for various types of pain, including multiple sclerosis-related nerve pain.

The latest formula by Vertanical differs from Epidiolex by including low levels of THC, providing potential relief without causing impairment. The study, published in Nature, reports reduced pain, enhanced sleep, and improved physical function among users, with side effects like dizziness and nausea leading to an acceptable dropout rate. Vertanical is pursuing regulatory approval in Europe and preparing for an FDA-compliant study in the US.

